The Razer Phone 2 is out. We agree it’s a true upgrade hidden in an old look. There’s the same design but with improved specs and features. For those who can’t wait for the new ultimate gaming phone, we have good news: the device has now received certification from Verizon. This means you can use your Verizon SIM card on a new Razer Phone 2 if you’re just buying the unit. The phone has been activated so feel free to take advantage of Verizon’s BYOD activation deal.

You can purchase the Razer Phone 2 from Best Buy and it can be used on the Verizon network. New and existing Verizon users don’t have to worry if the phone won’t work because it’s been certified already.

If you have the phone, you may need to activate your account. Go to Verizonwireless.com, choose My Devices, select Activate or Switch, choose Switch. For new users, you can activate your line at Verizonwireless.com/bring-your-own-device.

The Razer Phone 2 is only one of the many Android phones being unveiled this October. To review, here are the specs and features: a 5.72-inch IGZO LCD screen, 120 Hz, dual 12MP rear cameras, 120 fps 1080p video recording, Chroma RGB lighting, 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 64GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. This one doesn’t have any headphone jack.

The Razer Phone 2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo but should receive Android 9 Pie once ready.

