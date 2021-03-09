According to a new leak from a reliable tipster, Qualcomm is already working on another flagship SoC. This is not going to be a successor to the Snapdragon 888, instead would be introduced as an affordable, high-end alternative to the Snapdragon 888. Interestingly, the chipset with model number SM8325 will come without a 5G modem but it should be available anytime this year.

Qualcomm has already released the Snapdragon 888 and – just recently – the Snapdragon 870. Hypothetically then, this new processor in discussion could be placed somewhere in between the two and could arrive as either Snapdragon 880 or Snapdragon 885.

Qualcomm has a lower end derivate of the Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) in the works. SM8325 is the model number and there seems to be NO integrated 5G modem on this one. #CheapFlagshipPhones — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 8, 2021

According to leakster Roland Quandt, “Qualcomm has a lower end derivate of the Snapdragon 888” in the works without the 5G modem. There is no other information about this SoC yet, but it can be assumed that this would be built on the 5nm fabrication process – like the Snapdragon 888.

Presumably, the rumored SM8325 would be identical to the current flagship SoC, with certain compromises in clock speeds and processing power. The future of this processor looks promising and we should learn more about it in the coming days, as it approaches its launch date.

For those who have little to do with flagship processors, Qualcomm is also working on a Snapdragon 775, the company’s new mid-range SoC. According to the leaked information, this processor will be based on 5nm manufacturing process and it would support Sub-6 GHz, mmWave 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E.