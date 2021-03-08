Qualcomm is the undisputed king of the processors powering Android smartphones from various OEMs out there. While the top of the line Snapdragon 888 is the flagship processor powering the guts of new flagship smartphones, the mid-range arena is dominated by Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G. This may be up for a change, as leaked information, picked up by XDA Developers, the successor to the processor is in the works, and the Snapdragon 775 lineup should be on its way soon.

The leak that sheds light on the Snapdragon 765 successor was leaked by Telegram channel XiaomiUI – no relevance to Xiaomi – which claims Qualcomm is working on SM7350 Platform, which would land in the market as Snapdragon 775 SoC.

Reportedly, Snapdragon 775 will be based on 5nm manufacturing process, if that is true, it will be a huge upgrade from the Snapdragon 765 based on 7nm fabrication process. Though the exact core configuration is not yet explained, initial information hints at Kryo 6-series CPU core.

Further, the Snapdragon 775 is expected to support LPDDR5 3200 MHz RAM or LPDDR4X 2400 MHz RAM paired to UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the SoC will, according to leaked information, support Spectra 570 ISP, record 4K videos at 60fps, and support a triple-camera setup with up to 28MP lenses in all three cameras.

For connectivity, the upcoming processor is likely to support Sub-6 GHz, mmWave 5G, along with Wi-Fi 6E. As you expected, there is no official confirmation about the Snapdragon 775, but the leaked information has solid evidence that it could be in the works and the official launch should not be too far from now.