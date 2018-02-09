The 5G Internet has yet to become a standard but the technology is expected to debut at the 2018 Winter Olympics and able to handle 20GBs per second. Some mobile carriers will launch their own 5G networks by 2020 (Verizon) while some have already started trials as early as the year 2016 (AT&T). It may actually be ready sooner than expected as companies have started to work on 5G technology and standards. The goal is to streamline the technology and do more trials and demos.

One network successful with its efforts is T-Mobile as 5G connectivity reached 12 Gbps in a test. HTC and Samsung also succeeded in 5G connectivity trials in South Korea, ready for 2018. Hopefully, the tech will be ready in four years as scheduled. As for Samsung, the tech giant is aggressive as it starts to test 5G on a mobile train.

Another group working to improve 5G connection is Qualcomm with a new modem. We remember the 5G modem and gigabit LTE launched by the chipmaker over a year ago. This week, we’re hearing about this Snapdragon X50 5G NR Modem that promises to offer speedy mobile Internet in devices launching next year. OEMs have started to look at the modem as 5G compliant.

Here are the more known companies that are said to use the 5G component: ASUS, Fujitsu, HTC, HMD Global, LG, Netgear, Sharp, Oppo, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. Other OEMs include Inseego/Novatel Wireless, NetComm Wireless, Telit, Sierra Wireless, and Wingtech, WNC.

