The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor is about to be replaced by the Snapdragon Wear 3300. The chipset was last noted on the Louis Vitton Tambour Horizon and Montblanc Summit 2. There is no official announcement yet but you know how it is in the mobile industry. People are good at catching information supposedly hidden. The next product from Qualcomm is targeted for the wearables. This time, we can expect Snapdragon Wear is more optimized for wearables so future models will also be more powerful.

With the launch of the Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC, we’re also hoping other big OEMs like maybe Google will finally work on their own smartwatches. The wearable industry has been stagnant in the past few quarters. It’s headlined by Apple, Xiaomi, and Fitbit. Huawei is also entering the market. Google is rumored to acquire Fitbit so maybe there is a chance for the tech giant.

Most Wear OS watches we know run on Snapdragon Wear 3100 or the Snapdragon Wear 2100. They’re powerful alright but drain the battery fast compared to those that don’t use SoC from Qualcomm. The next Snapdragon Wear version is said to be all better.

Sighted recently on a Linux kernel source code at the Code Aurora Forum is a reference to a “SDW3300 device”. It’s listed on a device tree source (DTS) file with a sdw3300-bg-1gb-wtp.dts file name. It’s said to be based on Snapdragon 429 from last year.

The Snapdragon 429 came with the Snapdragon 420 and Snapdragon 632. All three were meant for mid-range devices. The new Snapdragon Wear 3300 could come with four CPU cores with a low-power co-processor, integrated DSP, and PMIC. With only 1GB of RAM as a partner, any wearable device can be more powerful.

Qualcomm is still quiet about the release of a new Snapdragon Wear chipset. The company hasn’t released anything new since the Snapdragon 855+ chipset that was optimized for an ultimate gaming experience so maybe it’s about time. Let’s wait and see.