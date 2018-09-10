Over a month ago, we told you about the Snapdragon Wear 3100 being in the works. It was said to launch this month and now the time has come for Qualcomm to release the new processor for wearables. This one follows the Snapdragon Wear 2500 and it’s expected to be more powerful than ever. While the SW 2500 means Qualcomm betting on 4G kids watches, the SW 3100 is expected to be used on more fashion smartwatches like those from Montblanc, Louis Vuitton, and the Fossil Group.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 offers support for ultra-low power system architecture. This means even the budget- and entry-level smartwatches can run on impressive wearable performance. Qualcomm teamed up with Google to bring more customized experiences, extended battery life, and feature-rich interactive mode.

Snapdragon Wear 3100 allows the watchmakers to make those stylish fashion smartwatches to be powerful. They can be powerful alright but battery life won’t suffer.

Wear OS coupled by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 delivers an ultra-low power system architecture and an interactive mode that many people will benefit from. It’s smaller so the design possibilities are endless. Next-gen smartwatches can take advantage of this processor by redefining display, audio, and sensory experiences.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 includes PMW3100 wearable power management sub-system for lower power and higher integration, dual display architecture, a new DSP framework, and the standard 4G LTE modem.

One of the first models to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 is the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smartwatch.