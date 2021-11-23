We didn’t see this one coming but Qualcomm is doing a rebrand of Snapdragon. No new name will be provided or totally changed but the company is now separating Qualcomm and the Snapdragon series. Snapdragon is now a standalone brand. This means future products will just be referred to as Snapdragon instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon. The colors used by Snapdragons are also new so expect to see Gunmetal, Midnight, Nickel, Gold, and Snapdragon Red being used. The iconic “fireball” logo will be retained with some visual enhancements too.

The idea of rebranding is to make things more structured and consistent. The Snapdragon name for the mobile processors is easier to remember and refer to. When the topic is mobile platform, customers can easily go to Snapdragon for products. The move will also mean change in the names of the products.

Beginning with the upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform, Snapdragon will use a single digit. We’re assuming it’s the Snapdragon 898 SoC we have been mentioning. Premium tier products will be part of the gold portfolio. Qualcomm also mentioned 5G will be a native feature of the Snapdragon Portfolio.

Qualcomm’s automotive portfolio is also now part of the Snapdragon brand. This will include the likes of Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis. The Snapdragon brand will continue providing premium performance to mobile devices. The brand is for consumers who want premium experiences all the time.

With over a decade of experience, Qualcomm is a leader in this business. As it expands, there is a need to streamline some processes. The Snapdragon platform is highly successful but still needs to improve. Expect more related enhancements will be introduced in the coming months as the ecosystem is used by more people not only on their smartphones or tablets but also on wearables, cars, PCs, and XR devices.

Qualcomm will officially introduce the new Snapdragon brand at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. It will happen on November 30. The new flagship platform will be revealed there.