A few weeks ago, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 750G chipset ready with 5G, HDR Gaming, and better AI. It is a mobile processor meant to deliver premium mobile features to midrange devices. It was actually introduced only a few weeks after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series platform was made public to help expand 5G adoption. The next offer from the company is the Snapdragon 875. It is the next premium chipset from the top chipset maker. It is obviously a follow-up to the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Back in July, we mentioned the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G would be made on Samsung’s 5nm EUV node. There is no official launch yet but the next-gen premium processor is almost ready. Qualcomm is having a special event on December 1. That is about a couple of months from today so expect more related information will be leaked or teased.

The Tech Summit Digital 2020 will be happening virtually. Qualcomm said it will be the “continuation of our favorite event in digital form”. The island will be brought to the audience this year “along with the latest and greatest Snapdragon news”. There is no mention if the next chipset will be announced but it will likely debut in the said event.

It is not clear if the processor will be called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or the Snapdragon 875G. We are certain though a new product from the Snapdragon 800 series will be presented. The new chipset is also expected to be used on premium flagships scheduled to launch in 2021.

Invitations to the December 1, 2020 event are being sent out already via e-mail. It would be nice if we could go the actual, live event in Hawaii but this year has been crazy. We will settle for the virtual event this year and then start getting excited for what the Snapdragon 875 can offer.