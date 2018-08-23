Qualcomm mobile processors are widely used these days and we believe the company can still come up with better and faster ones. Specifically, Qualcomm Technologies has a new system-on-chip already built on the 7nm process node. This one is ideal to work with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The latter is the first ever 5G-capable mobile platform designed for premium flagships devices yet to be developed by the top OEMs we know. We’re guessing the next-gen Android devices will perform better and be able to transform different businesses and industries.

Save for the Moto Z3 with its upcoming 5G Moto Mod, we don’t know any other 5G devices. The technology isn’t a standard yet but we have a feeling 2019 will be more interesting because of it. Several testings are being performed by different mobile carriers. We’ve been anticipating a 2020 launch but looks like it will happen earlier—maybe even later this 2018.

Qualcomm Technologies has been working with a lot of “OEMs, operators, infrastructure vendors, and standards bodies across the world”. Expect 5G mobile hotspots will be ready before year-end while phones loaded with the next-gen mobile processor will be out within the first six months next year.

Premium devices will connect to 5G and will see more efficient battery performance and faster on-device AI. With the new processor, any brand can extend to work on and innovate new experiences, applications, solutions, and technologies in the IoT (smart home) and automotive industries.

We’re not sure about the name of the new Snapdragon chipset but it could be known as the Snapdragon 855.

SOURCE: Qualcomm