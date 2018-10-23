The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 may be the newest premium mobile processor but that one is reserved for the premium flagship devices. We’re interested to know about a new mid-range chipset that will be used for, well, next-gen mid-range smartphones. We remember featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 mobile processor back in August. We noted it’s AI-centric so whatever device that will use it will be ready for more AI functions. Qualcomm’s mid-range line is alive and now, there won’t be an end to it yet. The processors will only improve for the better–faster and more powerful while still maintaining affordable prices.

Qualcomm has the Snapdragon 675 processor as a new standard for mid-range processors. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset promises faster AI because data are built-in–not in the cloud or online.

The Snapdragon 675 processor is said to allow higher frame rates. The results of such are smoother graphics all the time.

Qualcomm is also looking into the new trend of multiple cameras. It’s not just single or dual cameras anymore but OEMs have ventured into the idea of triple cameras, quad cameras, and for some even up to five cameras.

Huawei started the triple-rear camera setup and we can expect other brands will do the same. Samsung already did with the mid-range Galaxy A9 arriving with four rear cameras.

The Snapdragon 675 includes the Qualcomm Spectra 200 Image Signal Processor (ISP), X12 LTE modem, and Quick Charge 4+ support. Smartphones due next year are expected to take advantage of the new Snapdragon SoC.

SOURCE: Qualcomm