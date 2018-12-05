A few months ago, we said the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 would feature in-display fingerprint scanning. The tech has been a favorite subject around gadget town for years but it took the South Korean tech giant a while before it finally presents the results to the public. A lot of things happened including Vivo announcing the X20 Plus UD as the first phone to have an on-screen fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Note 9 still didn’t implement the same feature but we were told the Samsung Galaxy S10 would finally have the Qualcomm in-display fingerprint sensor in 2019.

The Galaxy S10 has been confirmed to have an in-display fingerprint reader. The in-display fingerprint technology from O-film and GIS may be used on the Galaxy S10. Well, the information we had before is not clear but now we’re this close to believing Samsung’s next-gen premium flagship smartphone will have the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor technology.

Qualcomm’s smartphone security tech is an ultrasonic scanner placed under the glass display. It is said to be more functional and accurate compared to other biometric components.

The technology is described as the “most secure solution” and can read through contaminants. The sensor is capable of capturing a whole 3D image of a fingerprint complete with all the “ridges and pores”.

The chipset-maker has released something similar before–the Snapdragon Sense ID 3D Fingerprint Technology. The new one is an improved version but making this way better is that it can deal with imperfections. Dirty fingertips can still be read, thanks to a more advanced ultrasonic system

VIA: SlashGear