The in-display fingerprint technology was expected to only roll out once Samsung introduces a new phone with such tech but as we all know, Vivo came forward first with the introduction of the X20 Plus UD last year. As early as September 2017, we knew about the in-display fingerprint sensor courtesy of the Chinese OEM. It was then followed by several other models like the Vivo X21 UD, OPPO R17, Xiaomi Mi 8, and the OnePlus 6T. The Nokia 9 is also believed to have the same technology while we’re anticipating for the Samsung Galaxy S10 to finally implement the design.

We’re certain the Samsung Galaxy S10 will use an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. We can’t say yet if all four variants will have it.

Earlier, we told you the series will come with Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint sensor but now, supplies will be provided by China’s O-film Tech and the General Interface Solution (GIS) from Taiwan.

Production of the S10 may begin anytime this Q4 or at least early in the first quarter of 2019. The two companies we mentioned earlier may be sharing the orders so it could mean the Galaxy S10 phones will be ready with two OLED variants. There may be two sizes as well–6.1 and 6.4-inches.

Both companies have teamed up with Qualcomm to come up with their ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor technologies so at least we know Qualcomm is still in the picture. It’s going to be GIS versus the O-film next year although we know the two are basically the same.

Samsung will probably order for millions of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10s next year. Meanwhile, Apple will be using the tech also from O-film and TPK.

VIA: Digitimes