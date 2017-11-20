Referral programs are becoming an effective marketing technique. OnePlus has one launched back in May while Google offered a special referral system for a limited time last year. This time around, the tech giant is introducing another one called the ‘Fi it Forward’ Referral Challenge. Such a witty name and it’s now available since Friday, November 17. It will be ready until December 17. If you are currently on Project Fi, you can refer the service to your friends to earn more gifts.

Feel free to win special prizes throughout this challenge. Who knows, you may win an Android One-powered Motorola Moto X4 and a Google Chromecast. All you need to do is refer Project Fi to your friends. Tell them how good Project Fi is so they too can take advantage of what the service has to offer.

The free Chromecast and Android phone are just two of the special gifts the Project Fi team is offering. After the referral program is over, the team will give $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC). The group will also receive a substantial amount from Google to help in their efforts to improve communications technology, disaster relief, and many other initiatives.

The challenge will end on December 17. Make sure your referrals are in by that date so go on and ‘Fi it Forward’.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)