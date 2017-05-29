OnePlus wants to thank its fans once again for all the support the past few years. Although we haven’t seen any single report on numbers and units sold, we believe OnePlus when it’s saying that the brand has grown “by leaps and bounds”. In preparation for the launch of the new OnePlus 5, the Chinese OEM is introducing a referral program to reward people and at the same time, help market the new smartphone.

People who buy OnePlus always recommend the product to their families and friends. And to make it more attractive, a new referral program is being introduced. If you’ve bought a OnePlus phone before, you can receive a referral link so others can buy a new OnePlus phone with a $20 credit or a $20 discount off any accessory. OnePlus will also be adding another 100 referral points in your referral hub.

This is OnePlus’ way of thanking its loyal fans who made a move to “never settle”. You deserve a reward for the trust and it will not be just a one time deal. OnePlus said they will be updating the hub with new stuff regularly. Mostly it will include a discount or a new gear or accessory for your OnePlus phone.

Old and new OnePlus buyers can get the referral link. Even if you’ve bought in the past a OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus, or OnePlus 3T. Make sure your friends use the referral link before you get your points.

This OnePlus referral program aims to reward those who have been faithful to OnePlus. Hopefully, this will also attract more buyers because you can be rewarded for your good deed.

Check out OnePlus’ Referral Program page here

