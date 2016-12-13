Who’s on Project Fi here? We only know a few people but if you haven’t signed up for it yet, now is the time as Google is offering a new way to promote the service. The company has just announced, albeit silently thru a Reddit thread, that Project Fi users can now refer their family and friends to use the service. Referrals may earn them $20 for each person which can then be applied to a subscriber’s future account statements.

A successful referral is one that reaches the second month bill payment. Once payment has been made, the credit will be given to the referrer’s next bill on Project Fi. Both accounts must be active so the referrer can keep on receiving the credit. The more referrals, the better but there’s a limit of ten per every Project Fi subscriber. Say you have referred ten new active subscribers, you can get as much as $200 as long as they are active.

Google provides the referral codes to every subscriber. Each one will be given a unique code. You can get one from the Project Fi app or fi.google.com. If you’re interested in this referral system, you have until January to share the code. The other subscriber should then activate the account by the given date.

VIA: Reddit