The Google Home smart speaker has been getting numerous updates lately. We noted that it would soon speak Australian and German and it’s now able to stream music saved on Play Music. We’re anticipating a new generation of Google Home will be introduced before 2017 ends because it’s already due for a follow-up. But before that happens, we can expect a slew of software updates. To make things easier, Google is introducing this Preview Program as an opt-in channel for users where you can upgrade your Google Home to the newest version of firmware available. This overview is also available for the Chromecast.

The idea is a select group of users can test the new software before it is released to the bigger public. This way, you can have early access to improvements and new features. It simply is a preview to future updates but it is not “beta” software as described by Google.

The Preview Program is almost the same as the production version. You can join this program if you want to test drive new features on Google Home, provide and share early feedback, and be updated with new versions.

When you join the Google Home Preview Program, remember that the Preview channel is always updated before the production release of whatever firmware is available. You can easily check if you are part of the program. On your Google Home app, go to Devices> check device connection, check device card menu, click Settings> Preview Program, see if “ON” or “ON (Preview firmware: #) is chosen. You can also choose to leave the program if you want.

SOURCE: Google