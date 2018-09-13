Niantic Labs and the Pokemon Go are still busy coming up with new gimmicks and features. The goal has always been to bring a unique gaming experience in everything. After over two years of being one of the top-played augmented reality games, Pokemon Go remains to be a favorite of hardcore Pikachu fans. Okay, so the game isn’t just about Pikachu but there are hundreds of Pokemon scattered all over the globe. The last news we heard wasn’t good as the game was discovered to be reading storage and device files and locks a person out of a game.

The team behind Pokemon Go remains committed to improving the experience that is why updates are being released. More monsters are being added and trading and friends feature are ready.

The gaming experience will be further improved with the PokéStop nomination system. The idea is that Trainers can submit locations. The will still be evaluated to be included in the game. At launch, only level 40 trainers in South Korea and Brazil can take advantage of this.

This works by submitting descriptions and photos of locations as possible PokeStops in the near future. Experienced users will evaluate the entries in the Ingress Operation Portal Recon (OPR) project.

SOURCE: Niantic Labs