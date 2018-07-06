Has it only been two years since Pokemon Go changed the way we play mobile games? Well, at least for the first 6 months of its existence. In any case, there are still those who are playing the augmented reality based game and who still await the newest monsters and treats that are available for the catching. And to celebrate their second birthday, Niantic Labs revealed that the Mythical Pokemon Celebi will soon be available. In the meantime, you can try and get the “Summer Style” Pikachu if you’re looking for something new to catch.

Both Pikachu and its pre-evolved form Pichu will be more frequently available starting July 6 until the end of the month. And if you’re into the whole summer celebration, you might even catch the Summer Style Pikachu who will be wearing straw hats and sunglasses. You can also get Pikachu Fan Avatar items if you feel like spending real money. If you’re a trainer with a gold Pikachu Fan medal, you can buy a T-shirt and Pikachu ears.

As for the aforementioned Celebi, they did not reveal any details about it except to say that the Special Research on this Mythical Pokemon will be available in the “near future”. This is actually the second Mythical Pokemon that they have added to Pokemon Go, after Mew was spotted just last April. So if you’re not a fan of Pikachu, you might as well just wait for when Celebi will be available, but don’t hold your breath just yet.

If you live in or near the Chicago area or if you’re willing to travel there, there will be a Pokemon Go Fest: A Walk in the Park event happening this July 14 and 15 at Lincoln Park. This will of course be a real-life meet-up for fans and those who want to catch Pokemon together. There was also a similar event in Dortmund, Germany and soon in Yokosuka, Japan.

SOURCE: Pokemon Go