We don’t know how many of you are lucky to go to the Pokemon GO Fest but we know more people who failed to buy tickets because they were quickly sold out. Chicago can wait until the next festival but while waiting, enjoy the new features and Raid Battles and try to take part in some real-world and in-game events. Fans of the popular and record-breaking augmented reality will definitely enjoy the next few weeks and months as more changes and new features will be introduced.

Next to make your Pokemon GO adventure more exciting than ever is the release of a Shiny Pikachu. This is a rare Pokemon that might be out next week if our source is correct. We’re guessing it will be out exactly on July 5 as it is the game’s exact birthday.

The Shiny Pikachu is said to be in the game’s code even before but it’s only during Pokemon GO’s anniversary that it will be revealed. Lucky you if you chance upon this special Pokemon. Drop us a message below and share a screenshot if you see the rare Shiny Pikachu.

The rare Pikachu is expected to be announced at the upcoming Siggraph event where several Niantic executives will be joining. Phil Keslin, Edward Wu, Dennis Hwang, and Tatsuo Nomura will be at the event entitled “Evolution of AR in Pokemon GO” where the game and its success will be discussed. Written below is the description for the session:

Pokémon GO inspired user behaviors indicative of a successful augmented reality application such as sharing of photos with rendered characters and spontaneous real-world gatherings of thousands of people. The evolution of the technical and design choices in Niantic’s products through Pokémon GO that achieved a mass-market AR application are described.

