In time for its first year anniversary celebration, the Pokemon GO team is launching new updates and features aside from the in-game and real-world events. The largest update is rolling out soon for trainers as a new Gym gameplay can be experienced. This brings the Raid Battle feature that allows players to fight against some powerful Pokemon.

If you frequent Gyms, you may soon notice major changes like being able to spin the Photo Disc. In Gym battles, you can control the Pokemon to fill six permanent slots. Only one character can be assigned to a Gym and will battle at a time.

This major update is changing how players and trainers interact in Gyms. You will also see a new motivation meter. You may need to restore motivation so give your Pokemon more berries every chance your get.

You can also earn Gym Badges from every Gym you visit. Level up for more bonus items. If you’re ready for more adventure, there’s a Raid Battle you can participate in. Just watch out for the Raid Boss you will need to face. But first, get a Raid Pass from a Gym or buy in-app Premium Raid Passes from the shop. New items are also added like Fast or Charged Technical Machines, Golden Razz Berries, Rare Candies.

All these and more will be added to the game in the next few weeks but some features and Gyms may be disabled temporarily.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: PokemonGo

