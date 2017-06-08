Oh, hello Pokemon GO trainers. Time flies by so fast that your favorite augmented reality game is approaching its first anniversary. You can say it’s also your first birthday as trainers of those cute little monsters you see everywhere. Aside from this milestone, the game has also hit 750 million downloads so that is another reason to celebrate. This means more gimmicks from Niantic and Nintendo can be expected.

The Pokemon GO team just announced that there will be several events to be held in the coming months. These are in-game and real-world happenings where fans and trainers can enjoy. New features will also be announced in the coming weeks.

The first event will happen on June 13. The Solstice Event will be the first in-game event that will offer discounted Lucky Eggs, XP bonuses for throwing Poké Balls, and more Fire-type and Ice-type Pokemon. A new update will roll out soon, allowing you to enjoy collaborative group play.

The much-awaited ‘Pokémon GO Fest Chicago!’ is happening on July 22 at the Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Everyone can join this real-world Pokémon GO event. Not many details are available but the team will be announcing the final information on June 19 at PokemonGoLive.com/Fest. Tickets will go live soon so watch out for notifications and the official reveal.

In Europe, the Pokemon GO team partnered with Unibail-Rodamco to hold special events happening from June until September. Those in Japan can head on to Yokohama for the “Pikachu Outbreak” even in August.

SOURCE: Pokemon GO