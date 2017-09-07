Oh hello, trainers. The Pokemon GO gang is still active and we don’t think they will stop anytime soon. The augmented reality game still has lots more in store for the loyal fans who have been playing the adventure for over a year now. Some events may have been canceled or postponed but the Pokémon GO Safari Zone Event in Europe is definitely happening. This “safari” isn’t happening in Africa but rather in Germany, France, and Spain–specifically at Centro in Oberhausen, Les Quatre Temps in Paris, and La Maquinista in Barcelona–in separate zones and schedules.

Trainers going to each zone will get 2 km Eggs from different PokéStops and an in-game medal. There are many chances to spot Unown, Shiny Magikarp, and Shiny Pikachu. If you’re up for more, you will find lures activated at the event so you can catch the likes of Chansey, Larvitar, Kangaskhan together with other trainers.

You can meet other faithful Trainers in this event if you didn’t get to go to the Pokemon GO Fest grand meet-up in Chicago last July. Feel free to catch up while the team lounges and discuss your love for the game and the little monsters. You will receive a Trainer kit just by joining the Pokémon GO Safari Zone and the activities. If those are not enough, more offers will be announced at each store. More Pokémon will also be spotted throughout the cities where the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event is happening.

If you wish to join these events, watch out for reservations to open. The Pokémon GO Safari Zone will begin on the 16th of September. If you sign-up, you will get a special QR Code.

After these events, similar Pokémon GO Safari Zone events will be held in The Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, and Denmark–on October 7 at Fisketorvet in Copenhagen, Denmark and Centrum Černý Most in Prague, The Czech Republic and October 14, 2017 at the Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm, Sweden and Stadshart Amstelveen in Amstelveen, The Netherlands.

SOURCE: Niantic Labs