Pokemon GO has just turned one! One of the most popular and record-breaking augmented reality games today has reached another milestone. We’ve been waiting for this month especially since Niantic Labs and Nintendo have been preparing a lot of special events and promos as ‘thank you’ to the fans who have remained loyal to the game. Numbers may have dropped in the recent months but there are still millions of people catching and training Pokemons. For the past year, about 125 billion of characters have been caught already.

Many adventures have been started and more memories have been made by Pokemon GO players and trainers from all over the world. We’re curious to know what will happen in Chicago. If you’re a real fan, you may have tried the new Raid Battles and the new Gyms available already. You will soon see Pikachu wearing Ash’s hat. It appeared starting yesterday and will show up on your phone screens until 1 PM on the 24th of July

A Pokemon GO Anniversary Box is also available. Use it to get ready for Raid Battles. Inside you will see Max Revives, Raid Passes, Ultra Balls, and Incubators at lower prices. Check the in-game shop now to see what are the current deals you can avail.

The Pokemon GO Fest Chicago is fast approaching. Kudos to you if you’re going but apologies if you can only take advantage of the online promos. Don’t worry, more live events will be held in other places like Europe and Japan in the next couple of months.

