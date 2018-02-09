The Pokemon GO team is not done yet with all the exciting work. Expect more changes and new things to the phenomenal augmented reality game as Niantic Labs and Nintendo continue to enhance the experience. Trainers need to take note that more Pokemon can be encountered. Starting today, February 9, you will once again see a Legendary Pokémon. Together with some Dragon and Flying type Pokemon, Rayquaza will appear and who knows, may even be available for a Raid Battle until the 16th of March.

Wild encounters will happen so expect those Pokemon discovered in the Hoenn region and even those powerful ones such as Metagross, Altaria, and Salamence for the next few days until the 13th of the month. If you’re looking forward to meeting Pokémon Kyogre, this Legendary Water-type will be available for battle until Valentine’s Day.

New Ex Raid battles were recently added to select gyms while Gen 3 monsters were also added to the game. If you need more supplies, feel free to stock up on them and get Star Pieces, Incubators, and Raid Passes or avail of the Lure Modules until the 23rd. All these items can guarantee you more exciting adventures in the days ahead.

SOURCE: Niantic Labs