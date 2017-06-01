We’re fast approaching the first year anniversary of the highly successful Pokemon GO and we have a feeling fans are anticipating for the next one. No doubt about the success of the augmented reality game that broke records and numbers. It’s a major game that has received a number of updates and promotions. Nintendo and Niantic’s big project has got companies taking advantage of its popularity by launching programs and partnerships.

Like most of you, we wonder about what’s next from Nintendo. We welcomed the ‘Super Mario Run‘ but we want more Pokemon. Could the PokeLand be the next big thing?

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo are working on a new mobile game that may remind you of the old Pokemon Rumble. The idea of PokeLand is that players will fight in duels set in different islands while collecting those little monsters. Of course, Pokemon training is also part of the game.

Nintendo nor Niantic has not made an official announcement yet but the website is already up. Game is also being tested in Japan and is already in the alpha phase. This alpha test program has invited about 10,000 players to test and try to finish all six islands. All in all, Pokeland features 15 levels, 52 stages, and 134 Pokemon to gather. Testing has started and will go on until the 9th of June.

This alpha test may only be the first. Nintendo said it is possible that another one will be launched. What’s good is that game doesn’t have high specs requirements. You only need at least Android 4.4 to get this game running on your device. At this point, there is no confirmation yet if and when the game will roll out in Europe and the US but we don’t see any reason why not. Let’s see how the Japanese will receive Pokeland. But for now, we wait.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: Nintendo