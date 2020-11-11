Only months after the Dimensity 720 and the Dimensity 800U were launched as capable processors for mid-range phones, MediaTek has rolled out a new member in the Dimensity portfolio. Dubbed the Dimensity 700, it brings 5G capabilities, advanced multi-media and imaging features to mass-market smartphones. The new chipset is based on 7nm process and is very power-efficient despite the plethora of features it promises for the new-age budget devices.

The features brought forth by the new Dimensity chipset include 5G capability, advanced camera features including night photography, and support for multiple voice assistants – opening up new options for OMEs to choose from. On the processing front, the SoC comes integrated with a pair of Arm Cortex-A76 cores in octa-core CPU which are clocked at 2.2GHz.

Alongside the two high-performance cores, the Dimensity 700 also has six Cortex-A55 cores at maximum clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. The SoC can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. To spice up things, the processor supports 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM dual standby, which means, customers can use two 5G networks on their smartphones simultaneously.

Additionally, Dimensity 700 will support FullHD+ display with fast refresh rates of up to 90Hz. For the optics, the chipset supports 48MP or 64MP main camera with AI (beauty and bokeh modes) and comes integrated with hardware accelerators to enable noise reduction and better shots in low light conditions.

Further, the chipset is also designed to support multiple voice assistants including Google, Amazon, Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and more. As informed earlier, the SoC features power-saving tech to improve battery life of phones in the $250 odd price bracket. The efficient Dimensity 700 will is likely to hit markets in the first quarter of 2021.