Pixel 4a leaks have been around for ages now with the device is still not slated for a destined launch date. At the same time Pixel 5 series phones are now making it to the rumor mill. A few days back it was the Pixel 5 which was spotted in renders and now it’s the Pixel 5 XL that has been leaked. Renders of both Pixel 5 and 5 XL look more or less similar with the obvious difference in the device size.

The CAD renders of the Pixel 5 XL come courtesy Twitter user @xleaks7 in association with Pigtou who brought to the surface Pixel 5 renders. The two devices have a similar-looking hole-punch display on the top left corner and a fingerprint reader on the rear. On closer look, one can see the dual-camera setup on the back housed in a square module.

Specifications of the Pixel 5 XL camera setup is not known yet but the rear-module will have a secondary ultra-wide lens. The dimensions are specific though – measuring 153.8 x 74 x 8.5mm and having 9.5mm thickness. Also, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top and a USB-C port at the bottom.

It is safe to say that the premium Google smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC paired to at least 6GB/8GB of RAM. Pigtou also says that the device should have QHD screen resolution and 4,000 mAh battery. These leaks should however be taken with a grain of salt as the leak sources are relatively new and reliability is a big question. In the weeks to come, it will be interesting to see if any more information regarding the Pixel 5 XL and Pixel 5 surfaces.