Google has officially announced the new Pixel 4a after more than two months of delay. What was supposed to be introduced during the canceled Google I/O 2020 has finally been uncovered. Pre-order has begun and looks like some buyers are about to receive their new mid-range Pixel phones. At least those who purchased the Pixel 4a directly from the Google Store will get the device. Market release date is actually scheduled for August 20 but some have already reported possible delivery by August 18, Wednesday.

Shipping confirmations for pre-orders are being sent out at this moment. If you pre-ordered for the Pixel 4a, don’t be surprised if you get an email from Google or if you receive the smartphone as early as Wednesday.

You can check the status of your order. You may see a different message like this: “You can cancel your order or change your shipping address until your order goes to our warehouse for packing. This normally takes an hour but can be longer.” Google is giving you the option to still edit the shipping destination or cancel the purchase.

The Google Store isn’t the only one selling the Pixel 4a. The Android phone is also listed on Amazon. It has already sold out its stock only a few days after the device was officially announced.

Let’s review the Google Pixel 4a specs and features. The phone is very much like the Pixel 4 from last year. It’s the mid-range version but comes with the same powerful camera system.

The Pixel 4a features a decent 5.8-inch camera with a punch-hole display for the 12.2MP selfie camera. It runs on 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 730G processor, and a 3140 mAh battery. It will come with the new Google Assistant that understands more languages.

The Pixel 4a will be released in other key markets beginning next month. Wait for local announcements if you’re outside the US. You will likely see this Google Pixel phone if you live in Canada, the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.