Ah, yes. We honestly believe Zack Nelson, Mr. JerryRigEverything, himself will not tire of getting rough and rugged with gadgets. We look forward to his Durability Tests and Teardowns and even special episodes where he transforms a new smartphone, or at least, just its back panel into a Transparent edition. We’ve shared with you several sessions already including the HTC U12 Plus and the Vivo NEX S. The Pixel 3 is the latest victim of this mod project and surprisingly, it turned out to be cool.

Zack tore down the Pixel 3. It’s not the first teardown analysis we’ve seen of the Pixel 3 line. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were subjected to more detailed analyses where we learned the XL variant used an AMOLED from Samsung.

We were curious if the smaller Pixel phone also used the same but as it turned out, it was from LG. Google’s decision to use two different manufacturers isn’t questionable because it’s been done before.

The latest teardown video showed us the Pixel 3 being heated up on the back. This helps to loosen the adhesives that secure the battery and makes disassembly a bit challenging.

There’s no new detail we haven’t seen from the previous teardowns. With a transparent Pixel 3 back panel in his mind, Zack patiently scratched off the white paint. He found it interesting he doesn’t need to use any chemical. After all the paint have been removed, some spray of Goo Gone is enough to clean the cover.

Watch the full video below: