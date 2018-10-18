The Google Pixel 3 XL Teardown by iFixit we featured yesterday revealed the bigger variant offers a whole lot of glue and is a bit challenging to disassemble and repair. We were surprised by the AMOLED screen as it was made by Samsung–one of its biggest rivals. The smartphone isn’t exactly our top choice right now but the premium flagship has potential. It has a smaller variant, the standard Pixel 3, that comes without a notch and obviously wide forehead and chin.

The Pixel 3 teardown shouldn’t be any different from the Google Pixel 3 XL teardown but iFixit was curious if the display is the same. The team opened the new Pixel and discovered the panel is from LG.

That’s an interesting fact because last year, the Pixel 2 XL had used a display from LG while the vanilla Pixel 2 screen was from Samsung. We’re not sure if this is already the latest OLED screen technology from the other South Korean tech giant.

Opening the third-gen Pixel 3 is the same as with the Pixel 3 XL. The team behind the analysis noted a few things like the only screws used by Google are standard T3 Torx fasteners. The battery is also secured by a repair-friendly stretch-release adhesive.

Like the Pixel 3 XL, repairs are more difficult than previous models. You need to completely disassemble the smartphone, un-glue and re-glue the rear glass panel, and simply be careful with the front and back glass to prevent damage. Repairs can be complicated with the adhesives and o-rings for waterproofing.

VIA: IFIXIT