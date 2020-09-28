Pixel phones may not be the most popular flagship devices today or even before but the series is more known for its great camera performance. Well, the Pixel cameras are not all perfect but Google should already know better. For one, the Pixel 2 camera has been reported to stop working since earlier this year. Camera failures have been shared. Some Pixel 2 owners said their cameras wouldn’t launch. Other phone owners said the app launches but the viewfinder only shows a black screen.

With the default Google Camera app crashing, it also meant other apps that use it fail to work like Whatsapp and Instagram. There are still related reports coming in. To make things worse, some owners of the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 have also reported the same issue.

Google has not released a formal explanation. Some people say it’s related to recent Android 10 and Android 11 updates. As a temporary fix, Google is suggesting resetting and clearing of cache. Unfortunately, those don’t always work. A support page on this problem is available but the problem isn’t fixed yet.

There is no word if the Pixel 4a is exhibiting the same problem but we won’t be surprised if it does. We’re crossing our fingers the tech giant releases an official solution soon especially that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be announced in a couple of days.

The Pixel phone series is known for the Google Camera. If it doesn’t work properly, then how can Google sell more phones? Google should know the Android system better but how come its Pixels are problematic at times? What do you think?