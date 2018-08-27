The beauty of Android can still be extended with Paranoid Android. The custom ROM has been around since year 2013 for Android. We remember the first time it entered a legal gray area with an official 0-Day GAPPS pack and that time when the Android 4.4 build was made ready for download. The ROM has been changing the way we operate on the platform but there are still more rooms for improvements. The last time we discussed the ROM was a bit disappointing because it was said to be asking for money from potential users.

Before that problem, we saw the release of the final stable Nougat build and the introduction of the Paranoid Camera app.

Another round of update is available. These mostly are feature concepts the devs want to bring into the custom ROM they hope to implement soon. At the moment, the team behind Paranoid Android wants to make the features bug-free. The device trees are still being finalized for initial release while all sources to be pushed open on GitHub are also being prepared.

Paranoid Android will also have a new website but the server is currently not active. The developers are wishing to be more transparent so they are doing everything to share information within the community. One goal is to make all sources available for everyone.

The Paranoid Android team is also calling for more volunteers in development and testing Android Pie. Right now, Android Oreo builds are ready for Sony phones. Here’s how you can flash Paranoid Android for your Sony phone:



1. Download the ROM zip for your device

2. Erase userdata to remove stock encryption if device was on stock

3. Flash TWRP for your device

4. Flash the ROM and any other files (Gapps) in TWRP

5. Turn off the device and connect to PC via fastboot

6. Download the Vendor Image for your device

Xperia X, Xperia X Compact use this Loire Image

Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact use this Yoshino Image

7. Unzip the Vendor Image folder

8. Flash the image using the following command:Loire: fastboot flash oem SW_binaries_for_Xperia_Android_8.1.6.3_r1_v15_loire_beta.img

Yoshino: fastboot flash oem SW_binaries_for_Xperia_Android_8.1.6.4_r1_v15_yoshino.img

9. Type the command fastboot reboot

Profit

VIA: Paranoid Android