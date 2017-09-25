It’s been a while since the Paranoid Android custom ROM project – also known in shorthand as AOSPA – burst into life after a long (looong) period of being stagnant. Now we can probably say that it’s back to regular programming for Paranoid Android, as the popular custom ROM has gotten a lot of updates in the past few months. And while we’re talking about it, here comes another update.

The current update will push Paranoid Android to version 7.3.0 on most supported devices, and the highlight of the update is the new camera app. Welcome the Paranoid Camera app, which is designed by AOSPA’s own developers. The app contains a sleek interface and a bunch of fixes and tweaks from the last app. From now moving forward, the Paranoid Camera app will be the official camera app of AOSPA.

Along with the new camera app, the update also gives you more customization and personalization options:



– Hidden app support – Hide apps from the app drawer and homescreen

– Round icon support – Use round icons for all apps supporting it

– Custom icon search – Search for app-specific icons

– Dock color personalization – Choose between default, transparent, accent or wallpaper color

So the update should arrive as an OTA for all of you who are using the Paranoid Android custom ROM. For those of you who want to start using it, read up of how to flash custom ROMs before heading over to the official AOSPA download page.

SOURCE: +ParanoidAndroidCorner