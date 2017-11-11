That was quick. Only a few days after the Eluga A4 rolled out with a 5000mAh battery in India, here’s Panasonic once more with a new smartphone. And just over a month after the Panasonic Eluga I4 was announced, here comes the new Eluga I5. We’re assuming this is part of the company’s holiday lineup. Black Friday is happening soon so it’s the best time to release new devices. But then again, the phone is initially available in India via Flipkart only, not in the US.

The Panasonic Eluga I5 looks very similar to the I4. Features include a 5-inch HD Display, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, rear fingerprint sensor, MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core 1.25GHz processor, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 2500mAh battery.

The Panasonic Eluga I5 comes in two colors: Black or Gold. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box in a 7.5mm sleek metal body. How is it different from the Eluga I4? We can only note the main camera. The Eluga I4 is listed with a 13MP shooter while the Eluga I5 has a lower 8MP rear camera with LED flash but with a bigger 3000mAh battery.

As for the pricing, the Panasonic Eluga I5 is very much cheaper at only Rs. 6,499 which is about $99 when converted.

