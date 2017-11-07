Not many of you may be familiar with the Eluga series but these phones from Panasonic have been around for years. A new model has just been announced in India and we also expect this to be ready in other countries soon. Officially called as the Eluga A4, this Android phone boasts a large battery with 5000mAh capacity.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 can be availed from authorized dealers in India for Rs. 12,490. It’s only a mid-range smartphone but the massive battery allows it to rival the Lenovo K8 Plus, as well as, the Redmi Note 4 from Xiaomi. Each only has a 4000mAh battery. The other specs and features are only mid-range: 5.2-inch screen, 720 x 1380 HD pixel resolution display, 2.5D curved glass, 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot (128GB maximum), fingerprint scanner, 5MP selfie camera, 13MP rear camera (LED flash), and of course, the usual FM radio, Bluetooth, WiFi, A-GPS, and micro-USB. The phone is also capable of VoLTE and dual SIM connectivity.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. As with the past Eluga devices (Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray, and Eluga I4), this one also comes with the Arbo AI virtual assistant. This AI remembers your usage patterns and then makes suggestions based on them.

Panasonic will release the Eluga A4 in three color options: Marinw Blue, Mocha Gold, and Champagne Gold.

SOURCE: Panasonic