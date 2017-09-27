Panasonic may not be your favorite company when it comes to smartphones but the brand can be trusted. We’re sure that as with any of its products, its own smartphone line is reliable. Why else would it introduce a new mobile device when it’s not selling? Next to enter the smartphone industry is the Eluga I4, coming after the recently introduced Panasonic P9 and the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro in India.

The Panasonic Eluga I4 is actually a follow-up to the Eluga I3 from last year. The Eluga phone series has been available for years and the Japanese company is determined to keep the mobile business going. The phone still supports 4G VoLTE and comes equipped with a 5.0-inch HD with 2.5D curved glass screen, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front-facing shooter, a fingerprint sensor that doubles as a home button, quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, and a 3000mAh battery.

Panasonic Eluga I4 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. The device is housed in a metal body and features dual micro SIM card slots for memory expansion (128GB max), Mali-T720 GPU, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 2GB RAM, and a 16GB onboard storage.

You can choose from these three color options of the Panasonic Eluga I4: Blue, Black, and Gold. Pricing is set at Rs. 8290 which is only $127.

VIA: Fonearena