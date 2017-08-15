We’ve seen the Panasonic Eluga and Eluga Power before and we even got our hands on one a few years ago. This time, it gets a follow up in the form of the Eluga A3. It comes with a Pro variant with some difference in the specs. Panasonic isn’t really known for making smartphones but it is familiar in the mobile business. Both the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro boast of a super crisp display, quick charging, and fast performing processor.

The Panasonic Eluga A3 features a 5.2-inch HD IPS display screen protected by an Asahi Dragon Trail glass, 13MP rear camera with phase detection and autofocus, and a 4000mAh battery with quick charging capability. This one runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and also features ARBO. The latter is an artificial technology by Panasonic that a features virtual assistant for the mobile user. It also comes with a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset, 3GB RAM, and a 16GB built-in storage.

On the other hand, the Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro looks almost the same with the metal body frame, 4000 mAh battery, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a 1.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek MT6753 processor. The phone also runs Android 7.0 so you can enjoy a number of Nougat features.

The Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro will be available in Grey, Mocha Gold, and Gold color options. The two models will be available initially in India for only INR 11,290 and INR 12,790 ($176 and $199), respectively.

SOURCE: Panasonic (1),(2)