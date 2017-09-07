Panasonic recently announced the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro smartphones in India. That was only a few weeks ago and here is a new offering from the Japanese company after almost a year of being silent. The Panasonic P9 is the latest Android smartphone that can be purchased in the country that is considered as an emerging market. The phone introduced this week is now available in several retail outlets and in Panasonic stores in the country.

The Panasonic P9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It features Quick Reply and Quick Switching so you can easily send a response to messages, as well as, switch between frequently used mobile apps more swiftly.

Main specs of the new Panasonic Android phone include a 5-inch screen with FWVGA IPS display, 480 x 854 pixel resolution, 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor, 1GB RAM, 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 lens, 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card for memory expansion up to 32GB only, and a 2210mAh battery. The phone also comes equipped with FM radio, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, 4G connectivity, and 4G VoLTE support.

The phone will be available in two colors only (Black and Champagne Gold) for only INR 6,490 which is about $101 when converted.

SOURCE: Panasonic