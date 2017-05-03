The latest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 have just been released. The Chinese OEM announced on its forum that software updates are available for flagship mobile devices. They are still in beta–OxygenOS Beta 6 for OnePlus 3T and Beta 15 for OnePlus 3–but several important changes and app optimizations are already included together with some bug fixes.

The Open Beta Build brings a number of things like a new dialer and incoming call interface. It’s a new answering mechanic that lets you to simply swipe down on the screen to answer a call or swipe up to reject.

OnePlus updated the UI and optimized the Contacts, Settings, and Messages, as well as, added a new action bar for Settings and Messages. It’s the new collapsible and expandable action bar you will see after the update. Other optimizations have been made to the OxygenOS including high power usage notifications, battery management and notification system, Bluetooth connectivity, and Night mode.

This OxygenOS Open Beta is now on Beta 6 level for the OnePlus 3T and Beta 15 for the OnePlus 3. Updates are based on Nougat already. The numbers of beta builds tell us that OnePlus really want its consumers to “never settle”. Before this round of update, the last one we reported was on February and last month’s Open Beta software for the same OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

SOURCE: OnePlus (1),(2)