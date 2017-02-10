OnePlus will never let you settle so the Chinese OEM is rolling out the latest software update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Both smartphones are getting OxygenOS 4.0.3 which is based on the Android Nougat. The last version we featured was the OxygenOS 4.0.1 which was a small OTA to fix some issues and the 4.0.2 which fixed WiFi issues that were still left.

It’s obvious that OnePlus is serious with enhancements as it regularly rolls out OS updates. The latest one adds a Wi-Fi IPv6 Support toggle, optimizes Smart Wi-Fi Switcher, fixes crashes for Line, and increased stability of the Camera app. When taking night time photos, you may notice improvements. Also updated are the APN settings for select carriers and Audio Parameters of audio recordings. After the update, you will also see the Amazon Prime App pre-installed on the device but only for India users.

There are several known issues and fixes brought about by the latest update. If you’ve been experiencing frequent WiFi disconnections, just go to: Settings > Wi-Fi > Configure WiFi (Top right hand corner) > Scroll to bottom of the page and check the IP address format (IPv4 = Single line, IPv6 = Multiple lines)> Turn off the IPv6 Support toggle if the IP address is IPv6 based and then see if the disconnections have stopped.

If you’re having problems with WiFi disconnections due to switches between WiFi and data, turn off the Smart Wi-Fi Switcher at Settings > Wi-Fi > Configure WiFi then check if the disconnections stop.

