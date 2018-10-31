Never Settle. OnePlus is definitely living up to its motto as the latest update is now ready for OxygenOS. This one is still in beta but it works for OnePlus 6. This comes soon after the OnePlus 6T is announced. As promised, some of the OnePlus 6T features will be available on the OnePlus 6. Most of the improvements are focused on the System, Launcher, Camera, and Gallery. The beta software may not be as stable but it should work.

System enhancements include Android security patch moving to 2018.11. New navigation gestures are also available while the ‘About phone’ shows an improved user interface. Taking a screenshot is also a better experience now.

The OnePlus Launcher shows a new Google quick search box design. This may become useful for those who have frequently used apps.

Gallery changes show a smoother zooming gesture and magnification. The improvements are noticeable especially on the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 if you’re very particular with the photo gallery.

OnePlus 6’s Camera receives Nightscape and Studio Lighting. Yesterday, we told you the Nightscape feature would be coming to OnePlus 6 as well so here it is.

As with any other Beta versions of any software or firmware, downloading and installing OxygenOS Open Beta 6 must be done AT YOUR OWN RISK. Bugs may still be encountered so feel free to report them to the OnePlus team HERE.

SOURCE: OnePlus