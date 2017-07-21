That reboot issue we told you about the other day is ready to be fixed. Some OnePlus 5 users reported that their device would restart every time they would dial 911. Apparently, it’s not isolated to just the OnePlus 5 because other Android phones like the ASUS Zenfone 3, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy S7, and Sony Xperia Z3 have been experiencing the same problem. A quick software update was released for testing and now a hot fix is ready for the new flagship phone.

OxygenOS 4.5.6 is now available. You should be receiving an OTA or notification anytime soon so be prepared to download and upgrade your new phone immediately. This one fixes the 911 reboot issue on the Oneplus 5 so you don’t have to worry about your phone restarting when calling for an emergency when a need arises.

According to the Chinese OEM, this OTA (over-the-air) software update will be incremental. Be patient if you haven’t received a notification or alert yet but always feel free to check your phone settings manually. OnePlus is already working on a broader rollout as soon as possible. “Never settle” for that problem and download the update right away as soon as ready on your smartphone.

SOURCE: OnePlus