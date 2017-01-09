As December ended, OnePlus 3 users ushered the new year in with OxygenOS 4.0, the first official Nougat build for the device. Of course, the new build was not without small bugs and issues, so we are not surprised that OnePlus released OxygenOS 4.0.1 this weekend to squish some of those bugs.

OxygenOS 4.0 officially brought Android Nougat to the OnePlus 3, along with new interface designs, the much-awaited multi-window operations, custom DPI support for the icons, and direct reply from notifications among others. With version 4.0.1, OnePlus fixed a known proximity sensor bug when making calls, and also update carrier APN settings.

There are also known issues where users would not be able to download apps from the Play Store when the device is in “Data Roaming” mode. OnePlus says that this is a known Google issue, and recommend that they check this specific Google fix for it. There are some additional troubleshooting steps for this specific issue that OnePlus recommends doing via the source link below.

The current flagship – this title belongs to the OnePlus 3T now – also received the big bump to Android Nougat over New Year’s eve, and basically has the same new features, although there is still no bumb to version 4.0.1 yet.

SOURCE: OnePlus