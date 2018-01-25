Ever since the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, we noticed that not many OEMs are pushing for larger batteries. Samsung has maintained the 3000mAh battery on the Galaxy S8 and the S9 is believed to have the same. Perhaps to be safe, the South Korean tech giant doesn’t want to go higher since there’s Quick Charge technology anyway. Problem is, Samsung isn’t implementing the latest version yet. The next-gen Galaxy S9 will only have Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 while Quick Charge 4+ is already available.

Samsung is just one but there are other brave teams there adding 3500mAh or 4000mAh batteries or higher. The highest we know so far that is available commercially is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 with a 6000mAh batt. We didn’t say it’s an Oukitel because we think it’s a totally different category.

Oukitel may not be a familiar name but for those in the mobile industry, the brand can be associated with ultimate batteries on phones that last really long. There’s the Oukitel K10000 with a 1000mAh batt apart from the OUKITEL K6000. This time, the K10000 is challenged by the Oukitel K10 which is more powerful with its 11000mAh battery. That fact alone is enough to make you buy the new smartphone but surprise, surprise–what’s written on the price tag is unbelievable. The K10 costs only $249.99 instead of the original $299 price.

The Oukitel K10 now has a simpler name. You can buy one on Gearbest and prepare to be impressed with the following specs and features: 6-inch 18:9 FHD+ display, Helio P23 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 21MP + 8MP dual real cameras with PDAF, 13MP + 8MP selfie shooter setup, Type-C USB Port, and the 11000mAh SCUD battery with 5V/5A Flash Charge technology. The phone also features NFC support and fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 7.1 OS out of the box.

SOURCE: Oukitel