We’ve been waiting for the new Mi Pad from Xiaomi. It’s been over a year since the Chinese OEM revealed a new Mi Pad model for the mid-range tablet category. After the Mi Pad 2, here now comes the Mi Pad 3 in China. We’re guessing this one will also be out in India in the next few weeks or so. It took the company some time to release the follow-up but we’re just glad it’s finally here.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is priced at 1499 yuan. That’s about $217 or Rs 14124. If you happen to be in China, you check out some local stores like the Xiaomi Mall or Mi Home and see if you can score one already. The tablet should be readily available, complete with a 7.9-inch retina screen, 2048 x 1536 resolution display, 2.1GHz MediaTek MT8176 chipset (hexo-core), and a vast 6100 mAh battery which can be charged with 5V/2A fast charging power adapter. That one can last up to 867 hours (36 days!) on standby or 12 hours on normal video playback.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow but is topped by MIUI 8. Other specs include a 13MP main cam (f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, 5MP front-facing shooter (f/2.0 aperture), 4G LTE, WiFi display, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi Direct, microUSB port, and GPS. Note that the Mi Pad 3 has the same display tech as the Mi Pad but of course, the other features are enhanced. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is expected to be faster and smoother with the aforementioned processor and the IMG GX6250 GPU.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 will be up and ready for purchase beginning tomorrow, April 6, in Champagne Gold color.

SOURCE: Xiaomi