OPPO seems to be busy these days. It recently launched the OPPO Reno3 Pro 4G outside China. There is the OPPO Find X2 that is launching anytime soon since the MWC 2020 was canceled. We’ve seen the live images already after several teasers have surfaced from everywhere. An OPPO Watch was also teased by a company executive so we know it’s coming. A smartwatch from the Chinese OEM is definitely in the works and the latest teaser we have is official.

A launch event is scheduled for March 6, 10:30AM (CET). On Friday, we’ll be saying hello to the OPPO Watch. We only know a few details about the OPPO Smartwatch like its shape. The watch will be rectangular similar to the Apple Watch and the Mi Watch. It will come with a curved screen and 3D glass.

This smartwatch is said to be a gamechanger according to an OPPO executive. It will be focused on health so we can also consider it as a health and fitness tracker. It may come with EKG or ECG function similar to the Apple Watch Series 5, Withings Move ECG, Amazfit Verge, and the Samsung Galaxy Active 2. Making it special is the fact that can track the irregular rhythm of the heart.

The OPPO Watch will be the Chinese tech mobile brand’s first-ever smartwatch offering. We’re eager to know how OPPO has made the wearable device better and different from the current smartwatches out in the market. Let’s wait and see. March 6 is just a few days from today so we’ll know by then.