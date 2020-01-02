Xiaomi is very busy. It may no longer be the top Chinese OEM but the company is certainly very prolific. After sharing core technologies and the advancements at MIDC 2019 back in November, the brand teased the Redmi K30 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 64MP camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 was mentioned to roll out with the premium Snapdragon 865 SoC. Just before the end of the year, Xiaomi teased the Mi Watch Color. It was said to be announced in China this January.

Now we’ve got information when the wearable device will be announced. Tomorrow, January 3, Xiaomi will debut the new smartwatch in its home country. We shared with you some information a few days ago but here are new details. The smartwatch will measure 11.4mm thick for the 46mm diameter model. It’s not clear though if a 42mm model will be ready.

One of the main features of the Mi Watch Color is the GPS function but what will further help sell the device are the “colors”. By color, we mean the color options for straps and dials. Xiaomi is picking up the sellability of stylish and easily customizable watches.

The teaser we sighted earlier also showed other features such as support for QR code payment, notifications for app and calls, and tracking abilities, among others. Customizations and face options are available while you can choose from any of the three dial colors: black, gold, and silver. You can also choose from different strap materials: metal, rubber or silicone, or silicone/rubber. We’ll confirm everything tomorrow, Friday, June 3. Let’s just wait and see.