The new Oppo phone still hasn’t dropped but we’ve been seeing more images and details about the OPPO Reno. The device has reached TENAA which means it is about to be announced in China. It also hit AnTuTu as PCAM00. The standard OPPO Reno comes equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a display with 2340 x 1080 resolution. The device runs on Android 9 Pie topped by ColorOS 6 but we’re assuming this will also be ready for Android Q.

The Oppo smartphone scored some neat results–167,000–with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. That is decent enough for a mid-range phone.

We find it interesting the OPPO Reno Android phone is listed on TENAA with 8GB of RAM when it AnTuTu, it’s only 6GB. It’s a mid-ranger but the 8GB RAM makes it almost premium.

Other specs and features of the Oppo Reno we know so far: 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 3680mAh battery, 185g (weight), 156.6 ×7 4.3 × 9.0mm (dimensions), Adreno 616, 10x telescope zoom lens, and 5G support.

The phone camera system includes a 48MP camera with dual f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture. There’s also a Dynamic AMOLED screen, on-screen fingerprint reader, and 50W Super VOOC charging. A Lamborghini Edition may also be released with up to 12GB of RAM.

VIA: AnTuTu