Oppo has something new for the mobile industry. We’re not talking about the OPPO F11 series and the Realme 3. Oppo has a new sub-brand simply called Reno. It was leaked recently on Weibo and Twitter as a new brand and mobile device. Reno’s logo shows a lot of colors so the brand could be something for the young generation. It was OPPO VP Shen Yiren himself who made the announcement that the Oppo Reno will be introducing it’s very first smartphone next month, April 10.

No major information has been shared but on Twitter, we can see a leaked photo of the Oppo Reno. It’s only the rear view of the smartphone that looks a lot like the Vivo Apex 2019.

We see dual rear cameras plus an LED flash in a vertical orientation. There is a line design in the middle of the back cover.

The phone is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It’s expected to come with the new 10x optical zoom technology, 4065mAh battery with fast-charging tech, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Oppo Reno phone could have a different name. Rumor has it it’s the Oppo Find X’s follow-up. We highly doubt it will be related to the OPPO foldable phone. The OPPO Find Z is anticipated so let’s wait and see.

Oppo Reno leaked from rear. Looks very similar to Vivo Apex 2019.#Oppo #Reno pic.twitter.com/RDxcsgCBit — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 11, 2019

VIA: Weibo