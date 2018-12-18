Some of you may not care about it but for the Chinese, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. Their New Year won’t be until February but as early as now, OPPO is showing off the R17 and R17 Pro New Year Edition. This Chinese Horoscope is the latest inspiration for OPPO but instead of releasing a new model, it’s making a special version of the OPPO R17 series. The OPPO R17 was officially announced last August, complete with triple cameras, in-display fingerprint scanning, and SuperVOOC charging technology.

The phone did arrive with a smaller notch as earlier rumored but basically, it’s just the OPPO F9. The latter is the global variant while the R17 and R17 Pro are the Chinese versions.

The OPPO R17 New Year Edition comes in lucky red and boasts some gold highlights. You will see a pig at the rear. The lucky icon is shown with some clouds, representing the heavens and as a symbol of good luck.

Oppo R17 New Year Edition and the Oppo R17 Pro New Year Edition are priced at ¥2799 ($406) and ¥4299 ($623), respectively. They will be available in the Chinese market beginning December 21st. Only the Oppo R17 Pro New Year Edition will have an 8GB RAM, 128GB model.

You can purchase the Oppo R17 New Year Edition and the Oppo R17 Pro New Year Edition from the OPPO Shop.

SOURCE: OPPO